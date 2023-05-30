Chennai Super Kings had a fairytale ending to their IPL campaign as MS Dhoni and company lifted the fifth IPL title for the franchise. Ravindra Jadeja proved to be the match-winner, as CSK has now equaled the Mumbai Indians’ tally of five IPL titles. Ambati Rayudu, who played a pivotal part in the summit clash, signed off in style.

The 37-year-old has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Earlier, the batsman had confirmed this IPL 2023 season would be his last tournament as he is now bidding goodbye to cricket. In an elongated post on social media, Rayudu opened up that his memories with MS Dhoni would remain forever with him.

Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket

"It has been an emotional night that culminated in a special IPL win. On that high note, I would like to announce my retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. When I took up the cricket bat as a kid playing with the tennis ball at home, I didn't imagine the wonderful journey that would follow for three decades.

"I consider it my greatest honour to have represented my country from the Under-15 to the highest level. I still remember the day I received my India cap for the first time in 2013 - it is a memory I will cherish forever. I would like to thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) and the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for showing faith in my ability and providing me with the opportunity to express myself on the field.

"I would also like to thank both the IPL teams that I played for - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. I am proud to finish my career as a six-time IPL winner.

"Being a part of Mumbai Indians' first-ever IPL win in 2013 as well as winning the IPL title with Chennai Super Kings in 2018, 2021 and of course, 2023 are memories that will stay with me forever. It has also been a great privilege to play with Captain Dhoni bhai both with CSK and Team India. We have had some great memories over the last two decades both on and off the field, which will stay in my heart forever.

"None of this would have been possible without the support of my dear family, especially my father Sambasiva Rao. Thanks to all my teammates, support staff, fans and all the coaches from my early days - this memorable journey of mine would not have been fulfilling without all of you. Thank you for being by my side through the ups and downs. Your encouragement meant a lot to me. See you on the other side!"

Rayudu debuted for India in 2013 against Zimbabwe and went on to don the blue jersey 55 times. He was on the verge of making the World Cup squad for the 2019 World Cup but the selection committee decided to go with Vijay Shankar. The former Mumbai Indians player eventually played his last match in the white ball format back in 2019. He also played six T20Is for the Indian team but couldn't really seal a place in the team.

He also rubbed his shoulders with Dhoni in India A team and has now finished his career with a decorated record in his tally.

He was a part of the Mumbai Indians trophy-winning team thrice and also picked up his third IPL medal for CSK at Narendra Modi Stadium.