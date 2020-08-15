'See You Soon In Yellow': Harbhajan Singh, Bravo Congratulate MS Dhoni As He Retires

As former India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from limited-overs cricket on Saturday, his former teammates congratulated the Ranchi-lad on an illustrious international career. Former India captain Anil Kumble, who preceded MS as the skipper in Tests, wished the best for the latter and remarked that it was an 'honour' to play alongside. Dhoni's CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo shared his popular music track based on the Indian cricketer which he released recently and wished him on his 'great' career. MS Dhoni was last seen in action in July 2019 when India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup in England.

Here are a few of the reactions:

Congratulations @msdhoni on a great International career. It was an honour to play alongside. Your calm demeanour and the laurels you brought as skipper will forever be remembered and cherished. Wishing you the very best. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2020

Greatest wicket Keepar batsman,captain @msdhoni I wish you lots of happiness going forward..Thank you for all the great contributions and memories on the field..Congratulation on great 🏏 career.. see you soon in yellow jersey #WhistlePodu @ChennaiIPL #Dhonifinishesoffinstyle — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 15, 2020

Massive boots to fill. It’s been a privilege and honour to be part of the dressing room and seeing you as a thoroughbred professional at work. Salute one of India’s greatest cricketers. Second to none. Enjoy. God Bless MS DHONI 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/n6CfDTvE9q — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 15, 2020

Sehwag remembers MSD

Remembering his memories of playing with MS Dhoni, former India batsman Virender Sehwag paid his tribute to the former Indian skipper as he hung his boots on Saturday. The explosive batsman remarked that there has been no one like Dhoni and there never will be. He also added that Dhoni had that connect with people and was like a 'family member' to many cricket lovers.

"Thank you for the innumerable memories together and wish you a great and equally inspiring life ahead," Sehwag tweeted. The former Indian opener was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad led by MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni announces retirement

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

However, Dhoni will lead the Chennai Supre Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE due to the COVID pandemic. The skipper is currently in Chennai for a camp with his teammates before the Men in Yellow board the flight to the Middle East. The Lions are expected to travel on August 21, as per reports.