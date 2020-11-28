'Seeing England Over The Line Is Important', Says Jonny Bairstow After Match-winning Knock

Jonny Bairstow said that taking the team past the finish line is important after England's five-wicket win over South Africa in the 1st T20I at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on Friday.

Bairstow smashed an unbeaten 86 from 48 balls at a strike rate of 179.17 including nine boundaries and four maximums as England produced a stunning comeback to seal the game with four balls to spare.

"I'm really happy with where my game is at. The calmness and composure was really pleasing. Seeing England over the line is important. I want to be playing cricket for England. I don't mind [where I bat]. As long as I'm contributing and putting in match-winning performances, so be it," ESPNcricinfo quoted Baistow as saying.

"I was really pleased with how I played tonight. It's a different role to what I've played previously, so going out and gaining confidence and contributing to winning the match is what it's all about," said Bairstow.

"I was delighted with the pace in which we structured the innings. To win with three or four balls left... I'm really happy," he added.

England draw first blood

English skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first. They were rewarded with Temba Bavuma's wicket in the very first over but skipper Quinton de Kock (30) and veteran Faf du Plessis (58) added 77 runs for the second-wicket stand before the former was dismissed in the 10th over.

Middle-order contributions from Rassie van der Dussen (37) and Heinrich Klaasen (20) helped the Proteas post a challenging total of 179/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the visitors lost the big wicket of Jason Roy in the second ball of their run chase after which Jos Buttler and the top-ranked T20I batsmen were dismissed in quick succession as well as they were reduced to 34/3 before Powerplay and that is when Bairstow and Ben Stokes (37) decided to go after the South African bowlers.

They added 85 runs for the fourth-wicket stand and brought the 2009 T20 world champions right back into the contest. In the end, Bairstow anchored the visitors' run chase successfully as Morgan & Co. took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The two teams will now lock horns at the Boland Park in Paarl in the 2nd T20I on Sunday.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)

