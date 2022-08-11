Sehwag Draws Hilarious Rishi Sunak-Ashish Nehra Comparison To Brutally Troll Pak Analyst

Known for his on-point humour, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag triggered a laughter riot on social media on Thursday. Pakistan far-right political analyst Zaid Hamid Hamid had confused former India pacer, Ashish Nehra, with Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra and hailed Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for his performance in Commonwealth Games 2022 on the microblogging site. Quick to notice, Sehwag trolled him and how.

Sehwag fact-checks Pakistani political analyst

In the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, Arshad won a Gold, breaching the 90-metre mark, the highest-ever by any Asian. Neeraj had not participated in the sports event taking place in Birmingham as he is recuperating from an injury.

The political analyst wrote, "And what makes the victory, even more, sweeter is the fact that this Pakistani athlete has destroyed Indian Javelin throw hero Ashish Nehra...In the last competition, Ashish had defeated Arshad Nadeem...What a sweet revenge come back."

Though he had got the name of Neeraj Chopra wrong, with the reference of Ashish Nehra, he was right to point out that in the last competition- Olympics 2020-- Neeraj Chopra had won a gold, Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch took home a silver and Vitezslav Vesely, also from the same country, settled for a bronze. Arshad was fifth on the chart, after J Weber of Germany.

However, the confusion of Hamid with the name was corrected by Sehwag. Sharing the Pakistani political analyst's post, the former Indian cricketer wrote, "Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill."

Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yaiUKxlB1Z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 11, 2022

Netizens join in the fun

Sehwag's 'preparing for UK Prime Minister elections' remark was based on the stark similarity Rishi Sunak shares with Ashish Nehra. The netizens joined in the fun with some pictures of Nehra and Sunak in a frame. They captioned it 'mix and match', 'same to same' and more. Here are some tweets:

Ha ha..🤣🤣 mix and match...

Paji aap ki sense of humor ka javab nahi... pic.twitter.com/2yXBjDogK5 — इन्द्र 🇮🇳 (IG) (@indragohil) August 11, 2022

Nehra Ji is perfect presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/N5CBSw74Bc — Atulpatidar (@Atulpatidar19) August 11, 2022