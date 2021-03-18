Last Updated:

Sehwag Takes Subtle Crack At Imran Khan As India Legends Narrowly Beat West Indies At RSWS

India Legends opener Sehwag invoked Pakistan PM Imran Khan's famous 'aapne ghabrana nahi hai' after his side beat West Indies legends to quaify for RSWS finals

Written By
Koushik Narayanan
Sehwag

India Legends opener Virender Sehwag invoked Pakistan PM Imran Khan's famous 'aapne ghabrana nahi hai' ('you mustn't panic') after his side beat the West Indies legends to qualify for the finals of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) in a nail-biting contest. Setting a target of 218 runs, India Legends survived a scare after opener Dwayne Smith, Deonarine and Lara nearly pulled off a win but fell agonizingly short in the last over of the game at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. While Deonarine scored 59 runs off 44 balls, Brian Lara's attempt to bat till the 20th over failed as he was dismissed for 46 runs by Vinay Kumar. India Legends beat West indies Legends by 12 runs after the latter failed to make 17 runs off the final over. 

READ | Sachin Tendulkar cuts & drives in the nets ahead of return to field in RSWS vs Bangladesh

'Vintage' Yuvraj Singh turns back clock

Batting first in the contest, India Legends' openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar continued in their sublime form, with the former going berserk in the first five overs, smashing five fours and one six before he was dismissed. Sachin Tendulkar then carried on the onslaught and finished his innings scoring 65 runs studded with six fours and three sixes. 

READ | Pietersen sends out a message to selectors after win against India in RSWS ahead of T20Is

The stage was then set for Yuvraj Singh, who turned back the clock as he showcased a power-packed performance with the bat  In fact, Yuvi was on beast mode, as he struck four sixes in an over. The middle-order batsman did the unthinkable in the penultimate over of the first innings that was bowled by leggie Mahendra Nagamootoo. Yuvraj had only scored 10 runs off nine deliveries by then but come the 19th over and it was 'Vintage'Yuvraj Singh as he hit the leg-spinner to all parts of the ground. The first three balls were all hit for maximums towards the deep square leg, deep mid-wicket, and, down the ground respectively whereas, the fifth ball was hit over the sightscreen. The fourth and final deliveries turned out to be dot balls. The southpaw went on to hit two more sixes in the final over as India Legends posted a mammoth total of 218/3 from their 20 overs. The Sachin Tendulkar-led side ended up adding 40 runs off the last 12 deliveries as the veteran all-rounder remained unbeaten on a 20-ball 49.

READ | Jonty Rhodes rolls back years with stunning run-out as SA legends beat Bangladesh in RSWS

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND