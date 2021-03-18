Sehwag Takes Subtle Crack At Imran Khan As India Legends Narrowly Beat West Indies At RSWS

India Legends opener Virender Sehwag invoked Pakistan PM Imran Khan's famous 'aapne ghabrana nahi hai' ('you mustn't panic') after his side beat the West Indies legends to qualify for the finals of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) in a nail-biting contest. Setting a target of 218 runs, India Legends survived a scare after opener Dwayne Smith, Deonarine and Lara nearly pulled off a win but fell agonizingly short in the last over of the game at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. While Deonarine scored 59 runs off 44 balls, Brian Lara's attempt to bat till the 20th over failed as he was dismissed for 46 runs by Vinay Kumar. India Legends beat West indies Legends by 12 runs after the latter failed to make 17 runs off the final over.

'Vintage' Yuvraj Singh turns back clock

Batting first in the contest, India Legends' openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar continued in their sublime form, with the former going berserk in the first five overs, smashing five fours and one six before he was dismissed. Sachin Tendulkar then carried on the onslaught and finished his innings scoring 65 runs studded with six fours and three sixes.

The stage was then set for Yuvraj Singh, who turned back the clock as he showcased a power-packed performance with the bat In fact, Yuvi was on beast mode, as he struck four sixes in an over. The middle-order batsman did the unthinkable in the penultimate over of the first innings that was bowled by leggie Mahendra Nagamootoo. Yuvraj had only scored 10 runs off nine deliveries by then but come the 19th over and it was 'Vintage'Yuvraj Singh as he hit the leg-spinner to all parts of the ground. The first three balls were all hit for maximums towards the deep square leg, deep mid-wicket, and, down the ground respectively whereas, the fifth ball was hit over the sightscreen. The fourth and final deliveries turned out to be dot balls. The southpaw went on to hit two more sixes in the final over as India Legends posted a mammoth total of 218/3 from their 20 overs. The Sachin Tendulkar-led side ended up adding 40 runs off the last 12 deliveries as the veteran all-rounder remained unbeaten on a 20-ball 49.