'Sensational' Shami Goes Berserk After Verbal Spat With James Anderson; Hits His Second 50

As India vs England Day five of the second Test is underway, Mohammed Shami brought his second half-century at a time when the visitors were under immense pressure. A dramatic situation emerged at the Lord's Cricket Ground after English pacers started sledging at tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. However, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah went on to weave a crucial 50 runs partnership for the ninth wicket and stretched Team India's lead to 259 runs till Lunch.

Now, fans on social media are lauding Mohammed Shami as he took Moeen Ali to cleaners after James Anderson sledged at him. After James Anderson uttered few words to Shami at the end of his over, Moeen Ali came to bowl. Following that, Shami in anger smashed Ali for a boundary to mid-wicket and after that, the 30-year-old used his steps to smash the off-spinner for a 92m six. With that Shami got his second fifty of his Test career.

Scenes at the Home of Cricket 🏟️



Shami dances down the track, deposits it into the stands, and brings up his 2nd Test half-century 😱🔥



Tune into #SonyLIV now 👉 https://t.co/E4Ntw2hJX5 📺📲#ENGvsINDonSonyLIV #ENGvIND #MohammedShami #Fifty pic.twitter.com/1f3F2nFxxY — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) August 16, 2021

Sensational Shami notches up 5⃣0⃣! 👏 👏



Outstanding knock this has been as #TeamIndia's lead surpasses 250. 👌 👌 #ENGvIND



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/KGM2YELLde pic.twitter.com/KzxTw4nnoa — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2021

Netizens react after Shami goes berserk in Lord's

The welcome for Shami and Bumrah by the rest of the Indian players during the lunch session. pic.twitter.com/7OEj2VVBTa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 16, 2021

Shami gets to a FIFTY with a SIX 🔥



A sensational half-century from Mohammad Shami 🔥#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qx36S63mrD — ROHIT Era™ 🇮🇳 (@TheRohitEra) August 16, 2021

Shami did the same to Anderson what Yuvraj did to Flintoff 😂😂😂😂



We always give it back in the harder way.#IndvsEng — Dibya (@brown_walkers) August 16, 2021

India vs England Day 5 Lunch

Mohammed Shami scored the most important half-century of his career while Jasprit Bumrah showed the tremendous application to take India to 286/8 in their second innings as England's chances of winning the second Test match dwindled by the lunch session.

Shami (52 batting, 67 balls), who hit a towering six off Moeen Ali to complete his second Test fifty, might have just given India an outside chance of even winning this Test match with an overall lead of 259 runs and a maximum of 64 overs left in the game.

Along with Bumrah (30 batting, 58 balls), the duo not only added invaluable 77 runs for the ninth wicket but also consumed enough overs to take one session virtually out of the equation keeping the visitors in the game after Rishabh Pant's (22) early dismissal.

This was also India's highest ninth-wicket stand in a Test match in England.

Ishant Sharma (16) also made a nice little contribution as the tail-enders between them accumulated 98 runs, something that India has been missing before the start of the series.

At the start of the fifth day, Pant once again charged down the track to smash James Anderson (25-6-49-0) through the covers but Ollie Robinson (16-6-41-2) bowled a beautiful delivery that moved late to induce an outside edge into the keeper's gloves.

Ishant got a streaky boundary off Anderson but Robinson's knuckleball caught him plumb in front to make it 209 for 8 when Bumrah joined Shami.

