Sri Lanka showcased an electrifying performance on the field on Sunday to lift the Asia Cup 2022 crown beating Pakistan by 23 runs. Dasun Shanaka's team outclassed Babar Azam & Co. from the word go as two-time champions looked out of breath unable to iron out their batting woes. Pakistan bowlers dominated the early stages of the summit clash but Sri Lanka batters fought back to finish their innings on a strong footing. While Pakistan bowlers were busy trying to pick up wickets and stop Sri Lanka from setting up a big total, all-rounder Shadab Khan shared a light moment with the on-field umpire, the video of which has now gone viral.

Shadab Khan does a Hasan Ali during Asia Cup final

The incident happened during the sixth over of the Sri Lanka innings. Haris Rauf started with wickets of Pathum Nissanka (8) and Danushka Gunathilaka (1). The Pakistan pacer nearly got his third wicket in the powerplay when it seemed he trapped Bhanuka Rajapaksa in front of the wicket. While the on-field umpire did not raise his finger, Pakistan decided to consider taking a review. However, the on-field umpire’s not-out decision stayed.

However, the on-field umpire stuck around with his initial decision of 'not out'. It is then that cameras captured Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan walking over to the umpire in an attempt to forcefully raise his finger in a hilarious manner.

The episode is not new among Pakistan cricketers, as Hasan Ali also grabbed the headlines for a similar incident only months ago during a two-day intra-squad game, which served as a preparatory tour for the red-ball tour of Sri Lanka.

Shadab asking the umpire to raise his finger even when it's not out.😭 pic.twitter.com/6nl44KfjqS — Humna. (@Humnayyy) September 11, 2022

PAK vs SL: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match highlights

Pakistan, after winning the toss, decided to bowl first and the decision by Babar Azam was proven to be right with pacers making early inroads into the Sri Lanka batting lineup. Nassem Shah dismissed Kusal Mendis for duck, while Haris Rauf got back-to-back wickets of Nissanka and Gunathilaka to put the Lankans on the backfoot. Dhananjaya de Silva and Bhanuka Rajapaksa brought the team back into the match with a vital partnership. Bhanuka Rajapaksa remained unbeaten on 71 runs off 45 balls as Sri Lanka managed to put up 170/6 on board.

Chasing 171 runs for victory, Pakistan also lost quick wickets in form of skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed got the innings back on track with a crucial partnership. Once the partnership was broken, it was one-way traffic as Sri Lanka bowlers dominated Pakistan batters. Pramod Madushan Liyanagamage ran through the Pakistan batting lineup and finished the match with figures of 4/34. Wanindu Hasaranga picked up three wickets to finish with figures of 3/27.