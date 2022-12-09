Shafali & Richa Represent Team India Vs Australia Until U-19 World Cup Camp Begins

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s cricket team will be up against Australia in a five-match T20I series, which begins on December 9, Friday from 7:00 PM IST. One of the biggest talking points about the series for India is the inclusion of Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh in the team, with Shafali being chosen as the skipper of the team. Both cricketers have been chosen to represent India in the ICC U-19 World Cup, but as revealed by skipper Harmanpreet, they will play for India in the T20I series against Australia until the preparatory camp for the U-19 World Cup begins.

While the practice camp for the U-19 squad is slated to be held from December 19 to 24 in Bengaluru, Shafali and Richa are understood to be available for the first four games. The India vs Australia 5th T20I match will be held on December 20. Here’s a look at what Harmanpreet Kaur said about Shefali and Richa on the eve of the match.

‘If they get to play against Australia, it will boost their confidence’: Harmanpreet Kaur

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, India captain Harmanpreet said, “The U-19 camp will start after a few days and for Richa and Shafali, this tournament (against Australia) is important. They are part of the U-19 World Cup, but before that if they get to play against Australia, it will boost their confidence”.

“Till the time they join the camp, they will be available for the matches against Australia and once the camp starts, they will join in as that’s very important because Shafali is going to lead,” she added.

Meanwhile, the India U19 women’s cricket team will face South Africa in a T20 series, before heading into the World Cup. It is pertinent to mention that Verma has emerged as a top-class cricketer for the senior women’s team since her debut in 2019. She has played 46 T20I, 21 WODIs, and two Test matches so far and has hammered over 1800 runs for India across the three formats.

India U19 squads for the SA T20s and the ICC Under 19 Women’s World Cup

India U-19 Women’s team for SA T20s: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree

India U-19 Women’s team for ICC U-19 Women’s World Cup: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD