Shafali Verma Goes Beserk As Birmingham Phoenix Demolish Welsh Fire In The Hundred; WATCH

Indian women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma on Monday went berserk in Birmingham as she helped her team Birmingham Phoenix defeat Welsh Fire by 10 wickets at the Hundred. India's teenage sensation Shafali Verma played an unbeaten blistering knock of 76 runs from 42 balls including 9 fours and 2 sixes and chased a total of 127 runs in just 76 balls. Not only this, but Shafali also weaved an unbeaten partnership of 131 runs with Evelyn Jones.

Watch Shafali Verma's blistering knock against Welsh Fire here:

🍿 Shafali Verma led Birmingham Phoenix to a stunning victory over Welsh Fire — the first 10-wicket success of #TheHundred 💯 pic.twitter.com/WK54DocwF4 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 9, 2021

Netizens react to Shafali Verma's knock

Shafali Verma smashed unbeaten 76 runs from 42 balls including 9 fours and 2 sixes - added 131 runs for the opening wicket with Evelyn Jones 52*(35) helped Birmingham Phoenix to win by 10 wickets - highest partnership of the Hundred league. pic.twitter.com/dtojIDz520 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 9, 2021

Shafali Verma madness - 51* from just 28 balls including 6 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 231.8 - Well played, Shafali. pic.twitter.com/XRpJ1DqL5B — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 9, 2021

What a knock by Shafali Verma. An unbeaten 76 in just 42 deliveries including 9 fours and 2 sixes. Takes Birmingham Phoenix to an easy win, top class innings. pic.twitter.com/okUDfCoYsB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 9, 2021

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire

Coming back to the match, the hosts Birmingham Phoenix thrashed the Welsh Fire by 10 wickets. The classy Eve Jones (52*) and Team India's stalwart Shafali Verma (76*) helped themselves to impressive half-centuries each as they knocked off the runs with comparative ease to keep their qualification hopes alive.

For all of their faults in the field last Wednesday against the Oval Invincibles, in which coach Ben Sawyer described the dropping of catches as ‘infectious’, the Phoenix dusted themselves off here and went again to put together a quite brilliant collective display with the ball.

For the Welsh Fire, opener Bryony Smith was the top scorer as she scored 38 runs from 36 balls with the help of 4 boundaries and 1 six. Kirstie Gordon took the maximum number of wickets - 2 wickets for Birmingham Phoenix.

