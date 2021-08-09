Last Updated:

Shafali Verma Goes Beserk As Birmingham Phoenix Demolish Welsh Fire In The Hundred; WATCH

India's teenage sensation Shafali Verma played an unbeaten blistering knock of 76 runs from 42 balls including 9 fours and 2 sixes against Welsh Fire

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Shafali Verma

Image Credits: PTI/TheHundred/Twitter


Indian women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma on Monday went berserk in Birmingham as she helped her team Birmingham Phoenix defeat Welsh Fire by 10 wickets at the Hundred. India's teenage sensation Shafali Verma played an unbeaten blistering knock of 76 runs from 42 balls including 9 fours and 2 sixes and chased a total of 127 runs in just 76 balls. Not only this, but Shafali also weaved an unbeaten partnership of 131 runs with Evelyn Jones. 

Watch Shafali Verma's blistering knock against Welsh Fire here:

Netizens react to Shafali Verma's knock

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire

Coming back to the match, the hosts Birmingham Phoenix thrashed the Welsh Fire by 10 wickets. The classy Eve Jones (52*) and Team India's stalwart Shafali Verma (76*) helped themselves to impressive half-centuries each as they knocked off the runs with comparative ease to keep their qualification hopes alive.

READ | Faf du Plessis suffers concussion symptoms, to miss first three games of The Hundred

For all of their faults in the field last Wednesday against the Oval Invincibles, in which coach Ben Sawyer described the dropping of catches as ‘infectious’, the Phoenix dusted themselves off here and went again to put together a quite brilliant collective display with the ball.

For the Welsh Fire, opener Bryony Smith was the top scorer as she scored 38 runs from 36 balls with the help of 4 boundaries and 1 six. Kirstie Gordon took the maximum number of wickets - 2 wickets for Birmingham Phoenix. 

(Image Credits: PTI/TheHundred/Twitter)

READ | Ravichandran Ashwin backs 'The Hundred' format after Sunil Gavaskar's criticism; Read more
READ | Ian Chappell feels 'The Hundred' not needed, says 'T20 enough to take cricket to Olympics'
READ | Alex Hales gets hit where it hurts most twice during The Hundred; garners sympathy
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND