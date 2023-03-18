Shaheen Afridi Brutally Trolled For Displaying Unwanted Aggression After Being Hit For Six

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi lost his cool during last night's Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars. Shaheen was seen getting frustrated after being hit for a six by Mohammad Haris, who batted beautifully for his 85 off 54 balls. After Haris smashed Afridi for a maximum in the 3rd over of Zalmi's innings, the Pakistan speedster displayed unwanted aggression as he took out his frustration by trying to hit the stumps at the striker's end with the ball.

Haris, however, did not stop there and smashed Afridi for another boundary off the very next delivery. His 85-run knock was made up of 11 boundaries and two sixes, which he scored with a strike rate of 157.40. Meanwhile, Afridi's on-field actions did not sit down well with cricket fans on social media, who began trolling him for his distasteful behaviour. A video of the incident is also doing rounds on the internet. The video shows Haris running away from the stumps to save himself from a needless aggressive throw by Afridi.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

Afridi conceded 41 runs in the match and took just 1 wicket to his name at an economy rate of 10.25. Afridi, however, came in handy with the bat as he finished the chase for Qalandars with an unbeaten 12 off 4 balls. Thanks to Afridi's four and a six towards the backend of the match, Qalandars completed the chase in just 18.5 overs. Mirza Baig played a brilliant knock for Qalandars at the top of the order. He scored 54 off 42 balls and was named the player of the match. Earlier, Zalmi scored 171/5 in 20 overs on the back of some super batting from Babar Azam and Haris.

