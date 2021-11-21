Shaheen Afridi Injures Bangladesh Batter Afif Hossain By Throwing Ball At Him | Watch

Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Afridi injured Bangladesh batter, Afif Hossain, after dangerously throwing the ball back at him during the third over of Bangladesh's innings in the second Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I match. The Pakistan cricket team is in Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series. The final match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, it is seen that Hossain had no intention of taking any runs and was standing still inside the crease. Later, both Afridi and Pakistan captain Babar Azam ran to the batter as he fell to the ground. Interestingly, Hossain had smashed a huge six off what was Afridi's first delivery in the middle, moments before the incident.

Watch Shaheen Afridi's throw here:

Gets hit for a 6 and Shaheen Shah loses his control next ball!



I get the aggression but this was unnecessary. It was good however that he went straight to apologize after this.#BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/PM5K9LZBiu — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) November 20, 2021

Fortunately, Afif Hossain was declared fit to continue batting after receiving treatment from the physiotherapist. He scored 20 runs in 21 deliveries before leg-spinner Shadab Khan dismissed him.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan T20I

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. However, the decision backfired as they managed to make just 108 runs in 20 overs at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T20I in Dhaka on Saturday.

In the first match, the Men in Green had chased down the target of 128 runs with four balls to spare. Several cameos from Fakhar Zaman (34), Khushdil Shah (34), Shadab Khan (21) and Mohammad Nawaz (18) helped the Babar Azam-led side get over the line. Meanwhile, the man of the match was given to Hasan Ali for his outstanding bowling figures of 3/22 in his four-over spell. The third and final game is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Sachin Tendulkar on Shaheen Afridi

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had left fans awestruck after his prediction of Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch's dismissal by young pacer Shaheen Afridi during their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final clash at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday came true.

Finch was dismissed for a golden duck by Afridi as the Aussies were under pressure straight away. "I think if Finch plays across the line early on, then Shaheen Afridi will either get him bowled or can get him out LBW," Tendulkar had asserted while interacting on his cricket app 100MB.