Shaheen Afridi Says 'should Have Stayed Quiet' During Heated Exchange With Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi on Thursday took to his Twitter handle and penned down an emotional note for former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Shaheen Afridi's note for Pakistan's former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed comes after a war of words between the pacer and Sarfaraz Ahmed during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday took place.

Shaheen Afridi issues clarification on heated exchange with Sarfaraz Ahmed

Shaheen Afridi in his note wrote that the heated exchange between him and Sarfaraz Ahmed happened in the heat of the game and for him Sarfaz will always be his captain. The left-arm pacer also wrote that he should have remained quiet and respected his senior, but the argument does not change the fact that Sarfaraz Ahmed is the pride of Pakistan. Safeen Afridi on his Twitter handle wrote:

Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us. He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was heat of the moment. I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for @SarfarazA_54 bhai. pic.twitter.com/sbwMj1Owyw — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) June 17, 2021

Shaheen Afridi And Sarfaraz Ahmed Fight

A heated exchange of words broke out between Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday.

The incident occurred after Afridi chose to bowl a bouncer at Ahmed in the penultimate over which the cricketer was unable to dodge. As the ball struck Sarfaraz Ahmed's helmet, the former Pakistan captain was not too pleased. While Ahmed took a quick single with his partner Hassan Khan on the no-ball, upon reaching the non-striker's end he seemingly said a few words to the young pacer which made him charge towards Sarfaraz for a face-off.

Sarfaraz Ahmed have no right to comment on the bouncer by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Bouncers are part of the game of cricket. Sarfraz called for this undue argument. #PSL2021 #HBLPSL6 #PSL #HBLPSL2021 #LQvQG#QGvLQ pic.twitter.com/LcWexT8Kle — M.Zahaib Nabeel (@zahaibnabeel) June 15, 2021

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

Even as the bouncer left Sarfaraz Ahmed in flared tempers, his team Quetta Gladiators had the last laugh as they trumped over Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs. The top scorer turned out to be Australia's Jake Weatherald who piled up a crucial 48 runs allowing the Gladiators to post 158/5 from their 20 overs.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, were unable to reach the achievable target of 158 and were bowled out for 140. The highest score for the Qalandars was Singaporean cricketer Tim David's 46 while Sarfaraz remained unbeaten on 34. Even after the bouncers, Afridi went wicketless in the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match.

(Image Credits: AP/@zahaibnabeel/Twitter)