Netizens Troll Pakistani Players As Shaheen Afridi Runs Himself Out Hilariously On Day 2

Pakistani batsmen were yet again involved in a hilarious run out during the ongoing second Test match against England at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton. The Pakistani tail-enders needed to chip in and add some vital runs on the board but that was not to be as a moment of madness saw one batsman well short of his crease. It was Shaheen Afridi who was at the receiving end this time around.

This happened in the 75th over of Pakistan's first innings that was bowled by Chris Woakes. On the fifth delivery, Woakes had bowled a full delivery on the leg-side as wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan looked to flick it towards the leg side. However, the bat failed to make contact with the ball as it struck the batsman on his pads. There was a loud appeal from the hosts for LBW.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi who was standing at the non-strikers' end decided to take advantage of the situation and set off for a quick but non-existent single. A shell-shocked Rizwan urged him to get back to his crease but the tall pacer had already covered a lot of distance by then. Dom Sibley collected the ball at second slips and took a shy at the stumps. His throw hit the bull's eye and even though Afridi had put in the dive he was well short of his crease.

The youngster went back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers while English skipper Joe Root was having a hearty laugh with his team-mates.

The video of this comical run-out was posted by England Cricket on their official Twitter handle.



'Shocking things'

After the fans had witnessed Afridi's comical run-out, they came forward and trolled the Pak players brutally and also talked about their love-affair with run-outs. Pakistani players have been involved in some rib-tickling run-outs in the last couple of years.

Here are a few of the reactions:

How do these pakisthani players found a way to get run out in Test matches too... Only greats can do Shocking things 👍👍#EngvPak — Mahesh (@KLMahesh17) August 14, 2020

Pakistan has history of runout — Sanjeewa ramanayaka (@SolideIncome) August 14, 2020