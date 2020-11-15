Shahid Afridi Dons Unusual Helmet In PSL Semi-final, Makes A Laughing Stock Out Of Himself

Known for his on-field antics, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi once again became the talk of the town as he sported an unusual helmet in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) semi-final on Saturday. At a time when batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar continues to emphasize the significance of helmets in the game, Afridi donned a helmet which defied its basic purpose. The Multan Sultans all-rounder was seen wearing a helmet with the top bar of the grille removed leaving an enormous gap for the ball to pass through the helmet.

While the former Pakistan skipper didn't have any impact with the bat either, instead he became a laughing stock on the internet with several netizens sharing hilarious memes. Pointing out the ineffectiveness of the helmet, one user wrote, "If you ever feel useless, just think of the Afridi helmet." Here's how the internet reacted to Afridi's new helmet:

If you ever feel useless,just think of the Afridi helmet 😂 pic.twitter.com/IRysHqPimW — Dhaniya_Podina (@dhaniya_podina) November 14, 2020

I am as useless in my house as afridi's helmet: pic.twitter.com/Q30Q9tUIcJ — JHOLACHHAAP DOCTOR (@unfunny_chandan) November 14, 2020

New design helmet after Afridi realized he needs to see the ball too while batting. pic.twitter.com/ArfOROJtzN — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 14, 2020

Afridi catches sardines with that helmet after the match gets over... Also use it as a griller for roasting chicken. https://t.co/Hx90JN4A50 — IamRut (@iam_rut) November 15, 2020

In a spectacular display of genius, Shahid Afridi removes a horizontal grill from his helmet, rendering the front of the helmet useless. Not just that, but he leaves the vertical metal supports of the grill making them into deadly metal shards if a ball was to hit them 🙄🤦🏻‍♂️!!! pic.twitter.com/ugxr8AHLUf — A Curious Filmy Foodie (@filmy_foodie) November 15, 2020

shahid afridi's helmet grill is giving me anxiety — Left Arm Phast (@zeetweets_) November 14, 2020

Karachi beats Multan in PSL semi-final

Resuming action after 8 months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Mohammad Amir lifted Karachi Kings into their first Pakistan Super League final with a victory in the super over against table-topper Multan Sultans on Saturday. Multan faces either Peshawar Zalmi or Lahore Qalandars on Sunday for another chance for next Tuesday’s final. Amir gave away only nine runs in the super over by bowling brilliant yorkers to South African Rilee Rossouw and Englishman Ravi Bopara. West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford had smashed Sohail Tanvir for a six and a four which had eventually guided Karachi to 13-2 in the super over.

