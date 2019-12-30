Shahid Afridi Furiously Smashes TV After Seeing Daughter Perform Indian 'aarti' At Home

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and controversy go hand in hand. A video involving him is going viral on social media, which has drawn a lot of criticism. In the video, Afridi while talking to TV host Nida Yasir, revealed about breaking his television set once after seeing his daughter trying to imitate an aarti as performed in an Indian television series.

Afridi was asked by the host if he had ever smashed his TV to which he admitted about doing it once because of his wife. The former cricketer added that daily soaps were quite popular a few years ago and he had asked his wife to watch them alone and not with their children. But when he saw one of his daughters performing aarti while watching the show, he smashed the TV inside the wall.

Shahid Afridi speaks about smashing his TV: Watch video

This is reality of secularism in Pakistan, TVs are broken for showing Hindu rituals & people applaud it pic.twitter.com/PXKcs5wcyf — Amit Kumar Sindhi 🇮🇳 (@AMIT_GUJJU) December 28, 2019

Shoaib Akhtar's sensational claim

The video is doing the rounds at a time when former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar made a sensational claim about the mistreatment of Danish Kaneria based on his religion. In a video that went viral, Akhtar rehashed the plight of Hindus in Pakistan and was seen talking about the bigotry some players faced because of their religion. Akhtar spoke about Kaneria, who was the second Hindu after Anil Dalpat to play for the Pakistan cricket team. Kaneria is in fact a cousin of Dalpat. Citing examples of the mistreatment faced by Kaneria, Shoaib Akhtar claimed that he was even barred from picking up food from the same table as others because of his religion.

