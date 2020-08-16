'One Of The True Legends': Shahid Afridi Heaps Praise On MS Dhoni As He Retires

Shahid Afridi came forward and hailed his first captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his outstanding contribution to Indian Cricket after the veteran stumper announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. The legendary skipper shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement.

'One of the true legends': Shahid Afridi

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Pakistani skipper lauded his former Indian counterpart and called him 'One of the true legends of Indian cricket and one of the greatest captains. Lala then congratulated Thala on a great career and wished him luck for his future endeavors.

One of the true legends of Indian cricket and one of the greatest captains, congratulations on a great career MS Dhoni! All the best for your future. https://t.co/ruw8hQ5z8Z — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 15, 2020



MS Dhoni hangs his boots

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

MS Dhoni's successful cricketing career

MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has all led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively. MS Dhoni had also led the Men In Blue to a tri-series win Down Under against the then mighty Australians in the 2007/08 season. 'Thala' has been leading the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and has led them to three IPL as well as two CLT20 titles as well.

What makes Dhoni a great batsman is the fact that he has amassed over 10,000 ODI runs especially when he had batted at either number six or seven during most of his career in the 50-overs format.

The veteran stumper was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10 last year

He will be leading the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that will be getting underway from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE.