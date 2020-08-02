Shahid Afridi Picks Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma As His Favourite Indian Batsmen

Shahid Afridi has said that Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma are his favorite Indian batsmen. Kohli has 43 ODI centuries and 70 international tons while Rohit, on the other hand, has a record three double-centuries in the 50-overs format and four tons in T20I cricket. Sharma's score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 at the iconic Eden Gardens remains the highest individual ODI score to date. The Indian skipper has been the top-ranked batsman across all formats of the game and has also amassed over 20,000 runs in international cricket.

Shahid Afridi picks Virat and Rohit as favorite Indian batsmen

During a recent social media interaction with passionate cricket fans, one of the fans who is supposedly an Indian fan had asked Afridi who his favorite Indian batsman was to which 'Lala' replied by taking the names of Kohli and Rohit.

Currently, Virat Kohli is the top-ranked ODI batsman while Sharma is ranked second in the 50-overs format.

Virat & Rohit in IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 8. The 'Hitman' will be leading the defending champions Mumbai Indians who will be eyeing their record fifth title in the upcoming season. Kohli on the other hand will be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore who are aiming to win their maiden IPL trophy after faltering at the final hurdle in 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively.

As per reports, Team India's next international assignment will be an away bilateral series against Australia where the two teams will be locking horns in a four-match Test series for the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series will get underway on December 3 with the first Test scheduled to be contested at the Gabba, Brisbane.

