Shahid Afridi Tests Positive For COVID-19 After 'bad Body Ache Since Thursday'

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, on Saturday, revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus after being unwell since Thursday. The former Pakistan all-rounder had been involved in a series of COVId-related relief works during the pandemic's peak including a visit to the Line of Control (LoC). Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive and urged his fans to pray for his quick recovery.

READ | Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja Get NADA Notice, BCCI Cites 'password Glitch'

Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

READ | Gilchrist, Warner Thank Two Indian Students For Their Work In Australia During COVID-19

Afridi peddles fake narratives

Shahid Afridi has peddled hate for India on multiple occasions. He has done this multiple times in the past too & and is known for repeating these fake narratives from time to time, almost always being beaten right back by his counterpart cricketers from the Indian side, notably Gautam Gambhir. India has over the last few weeks turned up the heat on Pakistan, and made it clear in numerous operational terms that it has no business occupying PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, with state broadcasters AIR and Doordarshan including weather reports of the cities in those regions in its daily updates, in addition to the diplomatic efforts of the External Affairs Ministry in shaming Pakistan for its continued infiltration of terrorists into Indian soil, which has even picked up amid the Coronavirus. In fact, social distancing isn't evident in the visuals of Afridi.

READ | Former NZ Cricketer Who Caught A Stray Dog In India In 1955 Dies At 90

READ | ECB's USD 3 Million Loan Was Not A Condition To Tour England: CWI President