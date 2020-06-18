Shahid Afridi Thanks Fans For Their Love And Messages After Testing COVID-19 Positive

Shahid Afridi has come forward and thanked his fans for showing their concern and praying for his well-being after the former Pakistan skipper was tested positive for coronavirus last week.

'First 2-3 days were really tough for me ': Shahid Afridi

During his video interaction on Facebook, Afridi went on to say that he wanted to make this video as he has been hearing a lot about his health on social media for the past few days. He then mentioned that the first 2-3 days were really tough for him ,but his condition has been improving in the past few days. The veteran all-rounder then assured all his fans that there is no need to panic about this and also added that until one does not fight the disease themself, they cannot beat it. Furthermore, the 2009 T20 World Cup winner also added that these days were hard for him as well.

'Need prayers for a speedy recovery': Shahid Afridi

After he was tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday, the dynamic batsman had taken to the micro-blogging site and wrote he has been unwell since Thursday and that his body had been aching badly. He then revealed that he has been tested positive, unfortunately. 'Lala' then asked everyone to wish for his speedy recovery.

'Want him to recover': Gautam Gambhir

While speaking at the cricket segment of a news channel, Gautam Gambhir, who is Afridi's arch-nemesis both on and off the field said that nobody should be infected with the coronavirus and even though he has political differences with the veteran Pakistani all-rounder, the 2011 World Cup winner wants him to recover as soon as possible. Nonetheless, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst-cum-politician also made it clear that more than Afridi, he wants every person infected in India to get recover as soon as possible.

