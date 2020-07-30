Shahid Afridi Trolled By Indian Fans For 'age Is Just A Number' Reply To Twitter Question

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi was one of the most explosive batsmen in the world while playing international cricket. Over the years, Shahid Afridi has played several memorable knocks which are still etched in the minds of cricket fans not just in Pakistan but around the world. The veteran all-rounder has been in the sport since 1996 and was a crucial part of the Pakistan team during his playing days.

Shahid Afridi trolled by Twitterati as he refrains from mentioning his age

However, there has always been controversy regarding the Shahid Afridi age issue. As per records, Shahid Afridi was born on March 1, 1980, and made his debut as a 16-year-old in 1996. However, not many people buy the Afridi age story. Shahid Afridi then went on to reveal his actual age in his autobiography ‘Game Changer’. Shahid Afridi wrote his real birth year as 1975, which is five years earlier than the year in public records. However, the specific date and month of the Afridi age were not mentioned

But once again, Shahid Afridi took a u-turn and cleared the year of his birth as 1977 and not 1975 as published in his book saying that the Afridi age details was a mistake by publishers and copy editors. On Wednesday, Shahid Afridi had taken to Twitter to interact with his fans in an #AskAfridi session. Fans shot a variety of questions at him and Afridi candidly responded to as many as he could.

However, there was one fan who asked the veteran all-rounder about his age. And once again, Shahid Afridi cleverly tackled the question and didn't disclose his actual age. He wrote that age is just a number with an emoji. As soon as Indian fans took note of the tweet, they started trolling the former Pakistan cricketer.

Age is just a number my friend 😊 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Better to say "Read my book and get more confused" — Sushant (@Sushant196) July 29, 2020

Aby Bhai app log itna sharmatay q age btanay may — Yaman idrees (@Yamanidrees1) July 29, 2020

16 years 😂😂😂😂😂 — 🇮🇳Rahul Samrat (@Rahulsamrat_k) July 30, 2020

Lala kai dosri shadi krny ka irda tu ni, jo age ni bta rhy ap😜🤣🤣 — 🇵🇰#اویس_خان_جدون🇵🇰 (@awaiskhanjad00n) July 29, 2020

Fir chupate q ho?? — Adarsh Bhardwaj (@bogo2401) July 29, 2020

Recently, the Shahid Afridi coronavirus news made headlines as the cricketer tested positive for the contagious disease. Shahid Afridi had confirmed the same through on Twitter. However, the veteran all-rounder has managed to recover, much to the delight of his fans and well-wishers. The Afridi coronavirus story even softened the likes of Gautam Gambhir, who prayed for his recovery despite their differences. During these demanding times, Shahid Afridi has been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus by helping people out through his foundation, distribution ration to the needy and underprivileged.

Shahid Afridi reveals why he likes Gautam Gambhir as a cricketer but not as a person

Shahid Afridi recently said that he likes his long-time on and off-the-field rival Gautam Gambhir as a batsman as well as a cricketer but at the same time also revealed why the two can never co-exist on a personal note. While talking to former Pakistani TV host Zainab Abbas, the former Pakistan skipper went on to say that he has always liked Gautam Gambhir as a cricketer and as a batsman but as a human being he sometimes says certain things, gives the certain treatment that makes one feel just let it be, he has some problems.

Both Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi do not get along well with each other either personally or politically. The duo was involved in a heated exchange on the field during an ODI match at Kanpur in 2007. It all happened when Gautam Gambhir had set for a single when the senior all-rounder had come in between due to which the two ended up colliding with each other and just when things started getting personal, the on-field umpire had to intervene and warned both the players. The match referee had also levied heavy fines on both the star players.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP