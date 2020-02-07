Shane Warne Asks For Help In Order To Reach The Bushfire Bash Charity Match

To lend a helping hand to the victims of the raging Australian bushfires, Cricket Australia decided to play a charity match on the same day as the Big Bash Final (on Saturday, February 8). The match is going to consist of cricketing legends and the two teams were going to be captained by Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne. Heavy rainfall in Australia forced the match to be shifted to Sunday. As a result, players like Shane Warne, Michael Clarke and Mike Hussey will now be missing out.

Bushfire Charity match: Shane Warne asks for help on Twitter

Shane Warne had exhibited a lot of excitement for the upcoming charity match. However, due to the change in schedule, Warne will not be able to take part in the hyped-match. The legendary leg-spinner took to Twitter and asked his fans and followers for help on Thursday.

Very sad & disappointed to be missing Sunday’s cricket bash game. The reason being - I have an 8am commitment for the Mandela foundation and a walk in Capetown on Tuesday morning at 8am. No airlines can get me there in time. Happy to play if someone offers up there private plane? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 6, 2020

Bushfire charity match: Will Shane Warne make it to the match?

While many fans want Warne to make it to the match and play, some of them were okay with him not making it. They felt that he had already done enough. These fans were referring to the auction where Warne sacrificed his baggy green. Warne's Test cap fetched more than a million Australian dollars and the entire amount was donated to the bushfire victims relief fund.

Bushfire Charity match: What happens to the teams without Warne?

In Warne's absence, Adam Gilchrist will lead the team and a replacement will be announced ahead of the match on Sunday. The new location of the match is Junction Oval, Melbourne. Other legends who will be involved in the match are Sachin Tendulkar, Matthew Hayden, Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson and Brett Lee among others.

