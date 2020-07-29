Shane Warne Reckons Stuart Broad Has 'a Good Chance' To Take 700+ Wickets In Test Cricket

Shane Warne is confident that Stuart Broad can take more than 700 Test wickets. Broad had registered his 500th Test scalp on Day 5 of the series-deciding third Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. He achieved this feat in his 140th Test appearance.

'700+ a good chance': Shane Warne

It so happened that the tall pacer took to the micro-blogging site and thanked all his fans, well-wishers as well as the members of the cricketing fraternity who had congratulated him for getting into the elite club and that is when Warne had encouraged him to keep running for more wickets. The Aussie spin legend congratulated the veteran speedster for his 500th Test scalp and then mentioned that he still has a lot of cricket left in him after he had achieved this feat at the age of 34. The 1999 World Cup winner reminded Broad that he still has a chance of taking more than 700 Test wickets.

Congrats on the win & on the 500th wicket too mate and at only 34 years of age - still plenty of years left, 700+ a good chance 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/imDx7UPbPw — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) July 28, 2020



The ex-leggie might be wanting Stuart Broad to break his own record. Warne has 708 wickets to his name and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format behind Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan who has 800 scalps to his name.

Broad picks up his 500th Test scalp

Stuart Broad became the seventh bowler in the history of the game to register 500 scalps in red-ball cricket on Day 5 of the series-deciding third Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. He achieved this feat after having dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite. Broad achieved this feat in his 140th Test appearance.

Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563) and, Courtney Walsh (519) are the bowlers who have achieved this feat in the longest format.



The moment of glory

It happened in the 14th over of Windies' second innings. On the third ball of that over, the tall pacer had bowled a fuller delivery outside off stump as it kept low after pitching. Brathwaite looked to defend the ball but was rapped on the pads as the hosts started appealing straightaway. The on-field umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger as the replays showed that the ball would have hit the wickets. There were no heated or aggressive celebrations from Stuart as all he did was raise both his arms in delight.

The tall pacer had taken six wickets in the first innings and four in the second as he finished with 10 scalps in the contest to help England register an emphatic win by 269 runs to win the three-match Wisden series trophy 2-1. The premier speedster was also very handy with the bat in the first innings where he scored an unbeaten quickfire half-century that took England to a formidable total of 369.

