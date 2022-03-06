Shane Warne Passes Away: 'Large Amount Of Blood Was Found In The Room', Reveal Thai Police

Fresh details have emerged in the passing away of former Australian great Shane Warne. In a development, Thailand police have now revealed that Warne visited doctors regarding a heart condition before his death and more importantly was found bleeding CPR started. Cricket Australia legend suffered a shock death on Friday at the age of 52 while on a trip to Thailand.

Warne is thought to have died of a massive heart attack while on vacation in Thailand with his close friend Andrew Neophitou. The medical staff, who rushed to his support had confirmed the death. Now, the Australian paper Herald Sun has quoted Thailand Police officials to reveal fresh details about Warne’s death including his health condition.

Fresh details on Shane Warne death

According to the fresh details revealed by the Thai police as cited by reports, Shane Warne was experiencing chest pains prior to his death from a suspected heart attack. Later, the Thai police on Saturday confirmed that Warne’s family had advised that the former leg spinner had a history of asthma and heart disease. Following this, the police also revealed that there was blood in the villa where the cricketer turned pundit was found.

However, Yutthana Sirisombat of the Thai Police said on Sunday that initial investigations have shown no indication of foul play in Warne's death. He further added that an autopsy is still expected to be performed in Thailand as Warne’s body has now been transferred to the Thai mainland from the resort island of Koh Samui on Sunday. According to the police, the blood came after a desperate scramble to save Warne’s life.

Earlier on Saturday, Australia’s ambassador to Thailand, Allan McKinnon said that he met twice with Thai Police regarding the matter and was looking to arrange returning the body to Australia. Warne's family has requested a quick return of his body to Australia from Thailand. Warne’s family was offered a state funeral following his death.

Shane Warne's final moments before death

Before the demise, Shane Warne had paid tribute to Australia cricket great Rod Marsh who passed away due to a sudden heart attack. James Erskine while speaking on Fox Cricket’s Shane Warne tribute special show revealed the final moments he spent with the former cricketer. While revealing the details he said, "I got a phone call at 10.37 last night from our guy in Melbourne called Andrew Neophitou, who was actually with Shane in Thailand. Shane had sort of decided he was going to have three months off and in fact, he wanted a year off, and I said 'there's no way you can have a year off, they would've forgotten you by a year,' so he decided to have three months off".

