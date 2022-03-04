Shane Warne's Last Instagram Post From 4 Days Back Revealed His 'goal' Before His Death

The world is taken aback by the passing away of Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Friday. One of the maestros of the sport, Shane Warne died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack in Thailand. Only four days back he had taken to Instagram to share a picture of himself, informing his followers of 1.2 million of his 'Operation shred'. Ten days in, he had exuded hope to get back in the shape from a few years by July.

"Let's go," was his last words on Instagram, with hashtags such as '#healthy, #fitness, and #feelgood'. His post had garnered a good response with over 25,426 people liking it and commenting were another 4,880. Among those who commented also comprised his fellow Australian cricketers, Mathew Hayden and Michael Clarke. While Clarke gave him a 'fist bump', Hayden referred to him as the 'Beast Mode King'.

Shane Warne's career achievements

In a career that spanned over 16 years, Shane Warne achieved several staggering records. He has taken a record 1,001 wickets in 339 international matches. These wickets include 38 five-wicket hauls and 10 ten-fors. Warne is one of the only two players in world cricket to have picked up more than 700 Test wickets (708), only behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan who has picked up 800 wickets.

Warne also became only the third spinner and eighth overall to pick up the most number of wickets in a five-match Test series after he picked up a staggering 40 scalps in the 2005 Ashes series. Previously, spinners Jim Lakers (46) and Clarrie Grimmett (44) have picked up more wickets in a five-match Test series. And that is not it, the legendary Australian leg-spinner also led Rajasthan Royals to their first and only IPL title in the maiden season of the competition in 2008. His IPL career ended with 57 wickets from 29 matches.

Image: Instagram