Shashank Manohar Steps Down As ICC Chairman After Completing Four Years' Tenure

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar, on Wednesday, has stepped down from his post after completing his two two-year tenures. Manohar was at the helm for two complete tenures from November 2015. The ICC has announced that Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will assume the responsibilities of the Chairperson until a successor is elected. The process for the Chairperson election is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week.

Reflecting upon Manohar's tenure as the ICC Chairman, Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said, “On behalf of the ICC Board and staff and the whole cricket family, I would like to thank Shashank for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

Interim Chairman Imran Khwaja also extended his gratitude to Shashank Manohar for his commitment. "There is no doubt that cricket owes Shashank a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the sport. He has left cricket and the ICC in a better place than he found it,” Khwaja said.

The Next ICC Chairman

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief Colin Grave is currently the front-runner for the top post and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's name have also been doing the rounds. The ICC's Annual General Meeting is scheduled at the end of July.

Former Cricket West Indies (CWI) boss Dave Cameron has thrown his hat in the ring to succeed India's Shashank Manohar as the next ICC chairman. The United States Cricket Hall of Fame recently wrote to Manohar, indicating that they would like to recommend Cameron to the top post of the International Cricket Council. Cameron said if he gets to become the ICC chairman, he will like to take the sport to the USA.

