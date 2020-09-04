Shaun Tait Reveals What Makes Virat Kohli Stand Out From Steve Smith In All Three Formats

Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait revealed what makes Virat Kohli better than Steve Smith across formats. Smith is arguably the best Test batsman of this generation, whereas Kohli is regarded as the best batsman across all the formats of the game. While the former Aussie skipper is currently the top-ranked Test batsman, the reigning Indian captain is the top-ranked ODI batsman and has also been the top-ranked batsman across formats earlier. At the same time, Virat also holds the record of having registered 70 international centuries.

'Extremely Consistent': Shaun Tait

"If we look at consistency and cross-format batting, Virat Kohli clearly comes out on top. He has been the best batsman across all formats now and has been extremely consistent with the bat. On top of that, he has the responsibility of leading India in all the three formats of the game. This goes on to show how Virat’s batting has improved with the added responsibility on his shoulders", said the 2007 World Cup winner while speaking to Cricket Addictor.

Kohli & Smith in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. Smith on the other hand will be leading the Rajasthan Royals in this year's marquee tournament. In fact, the Test sensation was named the 2008 IPL champions' captain in the middle of last season after Ajinkya Rahane was sacked due to poor results. Rahane was released by RR in the IPL 2020 Auctions that were held in December last year and was roped in by Delhi Capitals.

After the IPL, the two batting rivals will lock horns Down Under in a four-match Test series starting December 3. The first Test will be played in Brisbane and the second Test match is expected to be played under lights at the Adelaide Oval on December 11. The final two matches will be played in Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

