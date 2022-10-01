In an awkward moment, the media coordinator for the Pakistan Cricket Team was compelled to step in after bowling coach Shaun Tait claimed during a press conference that he is only sent when they are badly defeated. The incident occurred after Pakistan's crushing defeat at the hands of England in the sixth T20I of their ongoing seven-match series on Friday. Pakistan lost the game by a huge margin of eight wickets as England chased down 169 runs with 33 balls remaining to level the seven-match contest 3-3.

After the match, Tait came to attend the press conference, where he quipped that he is only sent to the presser when the team is defeated badly. Tait's comment shook Pakistan's media coordinator, who immediately switched off the mic and asked the former Australian cricketer if he was okay. "When we lose badly… they send me when we get beaten badly," Tait said as soon as he came for the press conference. Tait's reaction has now gone viral on social media.

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait speaks to the media after the sixth T20I#PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/bS03Yp0WJf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2022

Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I

As far as the match is concerned, England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and elected to field first at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 169/6 in 20 overs on the back of a superb knock from skipper Babar Azam, who smashed an unbeaten 87 off 59 balls. Iftikhar Ahmed and Haider Ali also contributed with the bat as they scored 31 and 18 runs, respectively. Mohammad Nawaz scored 12 off 7 balls towards the backend before getting dismissed on the final ball of the innings.

While David Willey and Sam Curran picked two wickets each, Reece Topley and Richard Gleeson scalped one wicket each to their names.

In the second innings, Phil Salt proved costly with the bat for Pakistan as he scored an unbeaten 88 off just 41 deliveries to help his side win the game. Ben Duckett also contributed with an unbeaten 26 off 16 balls. Alex Hales and Dawid Malan scored 27 and 26 runs, respectively before being dismissed by Shadab Khan. None of the other bowlers were able to pick wickets for Pakistan, which allowed England to play their attacking game and win by 8 wickets.

Image: Twitter/PakistanCricket

