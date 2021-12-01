Shaun Tait Steps Down As Afghanistan Cricket Team's Fast-bowling Consultant

Former Australian cricketer and pace bowler Shaun Tait resigned as the fast-bowling consultant of the Afghanistan cricket team, after completing three months with the team. Tait was earlier roped in by the Afghan team as their bowling coach for a period of five months in August, but resigned from his position, after completing just three months with the team. He assumed his charge as the fast-bowling coach of Afghanistan in September, after getting appointed in August.

As per ANI, announcing his decision to resign from the position in a statement, Tait said, “This is to announce that I am stepping down from the fast bowling consultant job of the Afghanistan team with immediate effect”. He also added that he enjoy his role with Afghanistan and praising the Afghan players, the former Aussie pacer added, “ I have enjoyed my time working with the team especially with the young Afghan fast bowlers who I personally think have a great future”.

Shaun Tait's thoughts on head coach Lance Klusener

The 38-year-old Shaun Tait worked alongside head Lance Klusener, who also announced earlier that he will be stepping down as the head coach of Afghanistan after December 31, as he opted not to renew his contract. Speaking about the head coach in his statement, Tait said, “Having access to great cricketing mind like Lance Klusener has been an absolute pleasure”. Under the mentorship of Klusener, Afghanistan won one Test match, three ODI matches, and nine T20Is.

Shaun Tait was one of the most feared bowlers during his time as a player for Australia as batters were fearful of the raw pace that Tait produced off the pitch. Following his retirement as a player, Tait a level-two certification as a coach from Cricket Australia(CA). He also has the experience of coaching Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League(BBL) and the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. He was also a part of the coaching setup for Durham in the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 and helped the team to reach the final of the tournament this season. However, Durham were denied a title win, after getting defeated by Glamorgan by 58 runs in the final.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram@afghanistancricketboard