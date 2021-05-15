Shikhar Dhawan Donates oxygen Concentrators To Gurugram Police: 'Always Ready To Help'

As India is battling against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrities, and sports stars have been extending their help from all around the world. Now, India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has donated oxygen concentrators to the Gurugram Police. Gurugram Police on its Twitter handle expressed their gratitude to Shikhar Dhawan for proving oxygen concentrators to help the city's fight against COVID-19.

Gurugram Police on its Twitter handle wrote:

Taking forward our committed efforts. Grateful to @SDhawan25 for providing Oxygen Concentrators.. pic.twitter.com/wdyEZ25hbD — Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) May 14, 2021

Following this, Team India's stalwart on his Twitter handle expressed that he is grateful to serve the people of India with a 'small token' of help and he is certain that India will rise against the COVID-19 pandemic. Dhawan on his Twitter wrote:

Grateful to serve my people in this pandemic through this small token of help! Always ready to help my people and society to my best. India shall rise and shine against this pandemic! https://t.co/bHlq0eJvUv — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 14, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan was part of the Delhi Capitals in the now postponed IPL 2021. IPL 2021 was postponed after the bio-bubble was infiltrated and multiple cases very found in the various franchises. Shikhar Dhawan was in sublime form in the IPL 2021 as in 8m matches he scored 380 runs with an average of 54.28 and strike rate of 134.27. In fact the DC opening batsman was the top contender of the orange cap in IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Friday reported 2144 fresh cases of Covid-19 along with 15 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 1,68,960 while the number of active cases at the moment stand at 28,949. A total of 26,577 patients are in home isolation while 2293 severe cases are hospitalised.

Shikhar Dhawan Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Team India and Delhi Capitals opening batsmen Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday shared a picture of him taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The left-hander tweeted a heartfelt message along with picture of him taking the COVID-19 vaccine. In the message, Dhawan thanked the frontline warriors who have showed dedication and given sacrifices. The Delhi cricketer even asked his fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible in order to defeat this virus. Recently, Shikhar Dhawan pledged ₹20 lakh to Mission Oxygen, to help hospitals and patients procure oxygen equipment. He added that he would give any amount earned from post-match awards to the organization.

(Image Credits: @gurgaonpolice/Twitter/PTI)