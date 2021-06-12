Shikhar Dhawan-led India Squad To Undergo 14-day Quarantine In Mumbai Before SL Tour

Team India's limited-overs squad, which is scheduled to play a white-ball series against Sri Lanka next month, is all set to undergo a 14-day quarantine period in Mumbai, starting Monday, June 14. According to reports, the Indian squad will also undergo a quarantine period in Sri Lanka before the commencement of the ODI series on July 13. All players, selected for the upcoming series, are expected to gather in Mumbai on Monday before starting the mandatory isolation period, which will be divided into two parts - seven days of hard quarantine and seven days of soft quarantine.

According to news agency ANI, the Indian Team was hoping to play practice games against Sri Lanka 'A' before the start of the white-ball series. However, due to the COVID-19 protocols, the Indian team will only play intra-squad matches, including one T20 and two one-day games, ahead of the series. The Indian squad is expected to leave for Colombo on June 28. The Indian team will undergo a mandatory 3-day hard quarantine period in Sri Lanka before starting their practice in the bubble from July 4.

The BCCI on Friday announced a 20-member squad for the series against Sri Lanka. India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the side, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy. The squad will travel with five net bowlers, including Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, and Simarjeet Singh. India will play a three-match ODI series and as many T20I games against Sri Lanka, starting July 13.

India's tour of Sri Lanka

India's Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

Image: PTI