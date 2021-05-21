Shikhar Dhawan Mesmerises Fans By Playing Flute, Asks To Guess Song; Dhanashree Reponds

Team India's limited-overs opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Friday showcased his musical talent and mesmerised his fans by playing a melodious tune on his flute. Shikhar Dhawan who is currently away from cricket ever since the IPL 2021 has been postponed shared his video on his Instagram handle playing the tune of a famous song by the late Jagjit Singh. The 35-year-old batsman also asked his fans to identify the songs in his caption. The Delhi Capitals opening batsman also outlined that music helps him stay calm and positive.

Shikhar Dhawan shared his flute playing video on his Instagram handle:

Dhanashree applauds Shikhar Dhawan's Flute Video

Following this, people started guessing the song, and among the many Yuzvendra Chahal's better half Dhanashree Verma applauded Dhawan's musical talent. Dhanashree who is a choreographer and Youtuber by profession posted a clapping emoji on Dhawan's flute video.

In a span of 5 hours, Shikhar Dhawan's video created a buzz on Instagram and was viewed more than 3 lakh times. The DC openers' followers showed their appreciation and many also guessed the song in the comment box. "Hothon se chu lo tum, mera geet amar kr do," an Insta user wrote in the comment box. Dhawan's musical talent was also appreciated by Indian percussionist Ghatam Giridhar Udupa. "Kya baat hai Pandit ji. Very nice," he wrote.

In terms of IPL 2021, Shikhar Dhawan was in formidable form and infact he was the orange cap holder till the tournament was suspended. In the 8 matches, he scored 380 runs with an average of 54.28 and a strike rate of 134.27.

Shikhar Dhawan Donates oxygen Concentrators To Gurugram Police

As India is battling against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrities, and sports stars have been extending their help from all around the world. Shikhar Dhawan on May 15 donated oxygen concentrators to the Gurugram Police. Gurugram Police on its Twitter handle expressed their gratitude to Team India's stalwart for proving oxygen concentrators to help the city's fight against COVID-19. Following this, Dhawan on his Twitter handle expressed that he is grateful to serve the people of India with a 'small token' of help and he is certain that India will rise against the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image Credits: PTI/shikhardofficial-Instagram)