Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up About Favourite Moment With MS Dhoni On And Off The Field

There has been no cricketing action in India for almost five months now and cricketers are currently at their homes since the India lockdown. With free time galore, a few Indian cricketers have resorted to social media to interact with their fans. One such cricketer is Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has been immensely active on social media. The southpaw has been a part of several live sessions and has also kept his fans updated by posting regularly on social media.

Shikhar Dhawan reveals how MS Dhoni backed him during 2013 Champions Trophy

Recently, Shikhar Dhawan was engaged in a Q&A session with the fans on Twitter where he answered several questions. Among many questions, one of the fans asked him his best memory with former Indian captain MS Dhoni. In response, Shikhar Dhawan revealed that his best memory with MS Dhoni transpired during the victorious 2013 Champions Trophy campaign in England.

The 2013 Champions Trophy campaign was nothing short of a dream for the Indian team. In fact, on a personal level as well, it was a tournament worth remembering for Shikhar Dhawan. Shikhar Dhawan stats in the 2013 Champions Trophy are astonishing. The Dhawan stats from the tournament include the 363 runs he scored from five matches at an average of 90.75.

The 34-year-old also hit two centuries and one half-century with the best of 114 against South Africa. India were undefeated throughout the tournament as they beat hosts England in a nail-biting game at the Edgbaston in Birmingham to lift the Champions Trophy. Courtesy that win, MS Dhoni also became the only captain to win all three ICC trophies.

Coming back to Shikhar Dhawan's best memory with MS Dhoni, the Delhi Capitals star took to Twitter and posted a video saying that he has great memories with MS Dhoni. However, he pointed out that the 2013 Champions Trophy win was his favourite memory as he was making a comeback where MS Dhoni backed him fully.

Shikhar Dhawan further said that he had not done well in the warm-up matches despite which he was backed by MS Dhoni. Dhawan reiterated that they did great as a team and did not lose a single match including the warm-up fixtures. Shikhar Dhawan reckoned that those were the happiest moments on and off the field as the team enjoyed a lot together.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHIKHAR DHAWAN INSTAGRAM