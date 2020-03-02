Shikhar Dhawan Posts Groovy Picture On Social Media, Fans Call For Early Return To Team

India's ace opener Shikhar Dhawan has been enjoying his time off the field after he sustained an injury during the ODI series against Australia in January. The left-handed batsman put up a groovy picture on his social media on Monday, captioned, "Aao kabhi haveli pe (sic.)." Fans who have been missing Dhawan's presence in the team, soon called for his return, especially after Team India's loss to New Zealand in ODIs and Tests. Here are a few of the comments:

MSK Prasad happy with Dhawan's return

Outgoing chief selector MSK Prasad expressed his delight at Shikhar Dhawan's return to the field. Dhawan made his return to the field on February 24 in the DY Patil T20 for Reliance 1. Hardik Pandya and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar also featured in the side alongside Dhawan, who were also making returns after their respective injuries. MSK Prasad who watched the match from the stands stated that all three looked in good shape. The opener might make it back to the Indian team just in time for the ODI series against South Africa.

Team India thrashed by New Zealand

After a successful T20 series where India defeated the hosts 5-0, the Men in Blue had a very disappointing tour as they were whitewashed in the ODIs and Tests as well. The Blackcaps first defeated India 3-0 in the ODIs and then thrashed the table-toppers of the ICC Test Championship 2-0 to open their points account in the Championship.

