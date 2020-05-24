Players Will Miss The Presence Of Huge Crowds Once Cricket Resumes: Shikar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has said that the players will miss playing in front of the huge crowd once cricket resumes. It has been reported that even if any cricketing event is held, it will be played behind closed doors due to the global pandemic. All the global sporting events were either postponed or cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'We are going to miss playing in front of the huge crowd': Dhawan

"Obviously, we are going to miss playing in front of a huge crowd if tournaments take place behind closed doors, the fans bring their own charm and aura, but at the same time it would be an opportunity as we have been sitting at our homes for two months now," Shikhar Dhawan told star Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews during their recent Instagram live session. "Once we go back, we all will be very hungry to play and perform for our teams, it is going to be good fun, at the end of the day, when we are playing, it is always a good feeling," he added.

At the same time, Dhawan also mentioned he is hopeful that the IPL 2020 will be played.

"Hopefully, the IPL will happen, I always think in a positive manner, it will be really good if the tournament goes ahead, the security of everyone will need to be taken care of, if it happens, it will be really good as it brings a lot of positivity".

"It's very important that some sports return to improve the environment and mood, it will have a huge impact if the IPL returns," he added.

The southpaw was last seen in action during the home bilateral ODI series against Australia earlier this year. He had injured his shoulder while fielding in the series-deciding ODI in Bengaluru as a result of which not only could he come out to bat in the second innings but also missed out on the New Zealand series that followed. The dashing opener was retained by Delhi Capitals in the IPL Auctions that were held in December last year. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to be held on March 29 has been indefinitely suspended as of now due to coronavirus fear.

