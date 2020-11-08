Shikhar Dhawan Suffers Brain-fade Moment After Attempting Needless Reverse Sweep

Shikhar Dhawan suffered a brain-fade moment as he walked away despite being not out during Qualifier 2 between Delhi and Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Dhawan looked in fine touch before he himself brought his innings to an abrupt end.

'Beaten'

This happened in the penultimate over of the first innings that was bowled by premier pacer Sandeep Sharma. On the third delivery, Sandeep had bowled a high full toss outside the line of off stump, and surprisingly, 'Gabbar' attempts a reverse sweep with the intention of clearing the third-man boundary. However, he fails to get in part of the bat on the ball and he gets struck on the pad. There is a half-hearted appeal from the bowler as well as the keeper but surprisingly, the southpaw does not even wait for the umpire's signal as he walks back to the pavilion. Dhawan's outstanding innings came to an end for a 50-ball 78 including six boundaries and a couple of maximums.

Watch the video here:

Dhawan's stellar knock helps Delhi post 189/3

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first on a wicket that is expected to be on the slower side during the second innings. In-form opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his good run as he scored his sixth IPL half-century. The stylish opener was involved in an 86-run stand with Marcus Stoinis (38) for the first wicket. The Caribbean power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer also chipped in with an important knock of an unbeaten 42 as Delhi posted a stiff total of 189/3 from their 20 overs.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side would end up sealing a maiden final berth should they emerge victorious in Abu Dhabi while David Warner & Co. would make a third final appearance if the result goes in their favour. They had won the title in 2016 and had finished as the runners-up in the 2018 edition after losing to Chennai in a lop-sided contest.

READ: Leggie Rashid Khan's Straighter One Leaves Marcus Stoinis Guessing, Hits Top Of Off-stump

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.