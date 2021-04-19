Shikhar Dhawan's 3 Subtle Off-the-field Changes That Have Caused His IPL Revival, Revealed

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the veterans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The southpaw has been playing in the IPL since the inception of the cricketing extravaganza back in 2008. While Dhawan has scored consistent runs season after season, his modest strike rate has been a subject of discussion.

However, since he was traded to Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of IPL 2019, Dhawan's IPL career has transformed massively. While Dhawan previously used to strike in the early 120s, his strike rate since joining DC has been phenomenal. In 2019, Dhawan scored at a strike rate of 135.67 whereas, in 2020, he amassed his runs at a strike rate of 144.73. Notably, the Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021 strike rate is even better at 163.15. There are three big changes that Shikhar Dhawan made that have very likely resulted in his transformation both as a player and a person.

1. Turning vegetarian in 2018

Earlier, the dynamic batsman was a non-vegetarian. However, in 2018, Dhawan turned vegetarian which was revealed by him on Aap Ki Adalat. Speaking about his decision to turn vegetarian, Dhawan elaborated that he quit non-vegetarian food after realising the negative energy from it, which he didn’t like to take anyway.

2. Yoga and meditation

Shikhar Dhawan has often mentioned in many interviews and Instagram posts of his own as to how yoga and meditation helped him physically and mentally. During the interview, Dhawan revealed how he used to compete with his teammates, as well as, other openers. He stated that when he started comparing himself with them, he started feeling jealous.

Dhawan added that he wanted them to do well but he wanted to do better than them. However, he said that ultimately he took a step back and realised that he has achieved all his dreams.

Dhawan admitted that even if he gets out on zero, he stays positive but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t analyse it. Dhawan added that he analyses it and understands the mistake he made. He pointed out that one can overcome failure only by being positive, which he said was something he learned through yoga. In fact, Dhawan has invested in an Indian yoga startup called Sarva, which promotes the Indian origin way of life through technology.

3. Following Brahma Kumaris

Dhawan has claimed in many interviews that he is a huge follower of Brahma Kumaris, as well as, doing yoga and meditation. As a result, it helps him keep his spiritual quotient. Due to his interests, Dhawan is also publicly seen championing the cause of saving animals from cruelty in partnership with NGOs.

DC vs PBKS scorecard

Meanwhile, Dhawan shined for Delhi Capitals in their six-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Sunday. Punjab set a target of 196 riding on the back of a 36-ball 69 by Mayank Agarwal and 51-ball 61 by KL Rahul. In response, Dhawan played a magnificent innings of 92 off 49 balls to guide his side to a win and also claimed the Orange Cap in the process. The Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021 form will be crucial in determining Delhi's chances of winning the tournament.

Shikhar Dhawan net worth

The Shikhar Dhawan net worth stands at an estimated â‚¹92.5 crore, as reported by Networthopedia and Kreedon. Dhawan also boasts a number of sponsorship deals and has endorsed brands like Boat, Ramsons, GS Caltex and more. He is also the brand ambassador of Alcis Sports and DaOne, which is his own home decor brand. He has also appeared in advertisements campaigns for Lays, Oppo and Nerolac. However, his exact earnings from endorsements have not been revealed.

Who is Shikhar Dhawan wife?

Shikhar Dhawan is married to Ayesha Mukherjee, who is an Indian blogger and a trained kickboxer from Kolkata. The duo met each other through mutual friend Harbhajan Singh, who is another popular Indian cricketer. Ayesha was once married to an Australian businessman but later got divorced.

Disclaimer: The above Shikhar Dhawan net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Shikhar Dhawan net worth and Shikhar Dhawan IPL salary figures.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM