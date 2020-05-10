Happy Mother's Day: Shikhar Dhawan Wishes His Mom With A Special Video

On the special occasion of Mother's Day, Team India's Shikhar Dhawan took to social media to express his love for his mother and wish her. Many cricketers from Team India have taken to their social media accounts to wish their mothers on Mother's Day.

'Love you Maa': Shikhar Dhawan

Posting a video on his official Twitter handle, Dhawan recited a poem and thanked his mother for having taken care of him all these years. He also urged one and all to love their mothers.

Happy Mother's Day ❤️ Love you maa 🤗 pic.twitter.com/AHV7PN6lR1 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 10, 2020

Sachin's wishes on Mother's Day

ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar extended Mother's Day wishes with a special & heartwarming tribute to his mother. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture of himself as a baby in his mother's hands. The Master Blaster gave an expanded version of the word AAI - 'Always amazing and irreplaceable', expressing gratitude to this mother for everything that he has become.

You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable.

Thank you for everything you have done for me. 🙏



Happy #MothersDay Aai. pic.twitter.com/UVQeMMmRjX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 10, 2020

Suresh Raina took to social media and wrote that no words are enough to thank his mother for her unconditional love and all the sacrifices that she has made for the cricketer. He then wished one and all a 'Happy Mother's Day'.