Shoaib Akhtar Calls Ex-Pakistan Coaches Misbah, Waqar Cowards For Resigning Before T20 WC

Pakistani cricket fans were shocked on Monday after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis announced their resignation from their respective roles ahead of the T20 World Cup. Hours after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, both Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis tendered their resignation. Now, Pakistan's former speedster Shoaib Akhtar has slammed the duo for stepping down at a time when the T20 World Cup is around the corner. Akhtar further alleged that Misbah and Waqar hadn't voluntarily resigned from their positions.

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at Misbah-ul-Haq & Waqar Younis

The 'Rawalpindi Express' on his YouTube channel addressed the resignation of both the coaches and termed their resignation as a 'cowardly act'.

"I don't think they voluntarily resigned but were asked to do so. That was an order from the highest authority that they will not continue with either Misbah or Waqar. There could be bad news for PCB CEO Wasim Khan as well as I don't think he will be able to hang around his job. I feel it could be a sad end for him as a new chief or chairman brings his own team. Let's see. Ramiz Raja has all the right to bring his own team and ideas. He has the right to hire and fire anybody he wants as long as it is for the betterment of Pakistan cricket," said Akhtar.

However, Akhtar emphasised that both Waqar and Misbah should have fought for their job as the T20 World Cup is just round the corner.

"If I was in Misbah's place, I would have fought for it and would have told them to ask for my resignation. It hardly makes sense to resign near to the T20 World Cup. According to me, it's a cowardly act. Pakistan cricket needs you. If you are scared that the pressure of the World Cup will be put on you, it's wrong. Misbah has been around since 2019 and has stepped down now," Akhtar added.

Misbah-ul-Haq & Waqar Younis on their resignation

Misbah cited bio-bubble fatigue and the time he would lose out on with his family while on national duty as major reasons for his resignation.

"The quarantine in Jamaica post the West Indies series provided me with an opportunity to reflect on the past 24 months as well as the schedule for international cricket ahead. Considering that I would have had to continue to spend considerable time away from my family and that too in a bio-secure environment, I have decided to step down from the role," Misbah said, as quoted by a PCB statement.

He further added, “I understand that the timing may not be ideal but I don’t think I am in the right frame of mind for the upcoming challenges and it makes sense for someone fresh to step in and take the side forward."

Waqar Younis, the bowling coach, claimed he chose to resign when Misbah told him of his future plans. “After Misbah shared with me his decision and future plans, it was a straightforward one for me to resign as we had walked into the roles together, had worked collectively as a pair, and now also step down together,” he said adding that working with the Pakistan bowlers, has been most satisfying.

(Image Credits: AP/ @Shoaib100MPH/Twitter)