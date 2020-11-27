Shoaib Akhtar Calls Pakistan 'greatest Country' After Players Break NZ COVID-19 Rules?

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has slammed New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for threatening to send the Pakistan team back home after several members of the visiting team were caught on camera while breaching the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The Pakistan veteran made the comments while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Shoaib Akhtar reckons New Zealand Cricket should be indebted to Pakistan for touring them

Akhtar said that New Zealand’s comment about the Pakistan’s team’s SOPs are not in place then they will cancel the tour is below the belt. He warned New Zealand cricket team to not treat his former team as a club team and added that it’s the Pakistan national cricket team. Akhtar further claimed that Pakistan cricket doesn't need them and their cricket has not finished.

The Rawalpindi Express also stated that New Zealand Cricket should be indebted to Pakistan for deciding to tour their country in such difficult times. He also said that the Kiwis should be thankful that Pakistan toured them despite not getting any money from the tour while they get the broadcasting rights money instead for hosting the tour.

Akhtar asked New Zealand Cricket to behave themselves and not give such statements for Pakistan which he called the 'greatest country on the planet.' He advised the PCB to show some toughness by boycotting the New Zealand tour and not to play against them for the next five years.

The legendary pacer also criticised PCB for sending the Pakistan players to New Zealand on a commercial flight. Akhtar reckoned that when the tour of England was organised, players were sent on chartered flights but this time, first they went to Dubai, then to Kuala Lumpur and then to Auckland. Akhtar opined that PCB's brain does not work because they did not realize that they could have organised a chartered flight for the Pakistan team.

PCB's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan also confirmed the development and asked the Pakistan squad to strictly follow the SOPs. Khan said that the PCB has been informed by the New Zealand Cricket about three to four violations of SOPs, which is why they have asked the team to abide by the rules and regulations and make sure that such a thing does not happen in the future.

He added that the New Zealand Cricket has also said that the entire Pakistan squad will be sent back home if there are any other violations. Khan reckoned that if such a thing happens, it will be very embarrassing for Pakistan cricket which is why they have no margin for error now.

