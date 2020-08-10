Shoaib Akhtar Claims Pakistan's 'post-partition' Habits Cost Them England Test Match

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar seems to be the second name of controversy. The 44-year-old has made a habit of giving controversial statements to stay in the limelight. Shoaib Akhtar never shies away from speaking his mind and once again the former pacer was at his candid best as he slammed the Pakistan cricket team for their loss against England in the opening Test of the three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Shoaib Akhtar blames Pakistan batsmen for humiliating defeat against England

Pakistan were in a strong position to win the game after the first innings as they gained a massive 107-run lead. However, Pakistan batsmen performed miserably in the second innings as they were bowled out for 169 setting England a modest target of 277. England were reduced to 117/5 at one stage but it was Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes who then formed a 139-run partnership to take their team out of trouble.

Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes' counter-attacking cricket took the game away from Pakistan. The hosts then went on chase the target with three wickets to spare as Pakistan snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Chris Woakes was named Man of the Match for the near-perfect all-rounder's performance.

Shoaib Akhtar analysed Pakistan's defeat on his YouTube channel. Shoaib Akhtar blamed Pakistan batsmen saying that they got an opportunity to put a big score but they made the same mistake that they have been doing since partition. He stated that like always their batting let them down. Shoaib Akhtar reckoned that Pakistan needed partnerships and added that batsmen should play strokes only when they get loose balls. He also said it was a great chance for Pakistan to put 350-400 runs on the board. He strikingly called Pakistan's weakness of lack of big partnerships as a 'problem lasting ever since Partition took place and the country was created'.

Shoaib Akhtar further said that none of Pakistan’s star batsmen could score runs. He added if you have to become a big player and earned a name, these are the situations where you have to perform. The "Rawalpindi Express' stated if you are not able to capitalize on a 107-run lead, however big a batsman you may be, you are of no use.

Shoaib Akhtar reckoned that Shan Masood was unlucky but he had already played his part. He opined that Asad Shafiq got run out, but it was his fault. However, Shoaib Akhtar said that Babar Azam has to come out with something good because you cannot create a name like this. He pointed out that you might be a good player, but you have to establish yourself as a match-winner.

England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming details

The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India by logging onto FanCode. The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Pictures Sports Network, the England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The second England vs Pakistan 2020 Test will commence on August 13 at 3:30 PM IST.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHOAIB AKHTAR INSTAGRAM