Shoaib Akhtar Says He And Virat Kohli Could Have Been The Best Of Friends Off The Field

Shoaib Akhtar has always heaped praises on Virat Kohli for his extraordinary batting skills, be it during a part of his analysis or on his official Youtube channel. Now, Akhtar has come forward and said that he and Kohli would have been the best of friends off the field but best of enemies on the field.

'We would have been best of friends': Shoaib Akhtar

During a recent interaction on Espncricinfo Videocast with former Indian batsman who is now a commentator/analyst Sanjay Manjrekar, the 'Rawalpindi Express' went on to say that he and the Indian skipper would have been the best of friends as both of them are Punjabis.

He then mentioned that the two have had similar kind of nature, even though Kohli is a lot junior to him, the ex-fast bowler really respects him. Furthermore, the pace icon also added that he and the batting megastar would have been best of the friends off the field but on the field, they would have been the best of the enemies.

Kohli was all set to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic. RCB were hoping to win their maiden IPL title this time around after faltering at the final hurdle thrice in 2009, 2011 and, 2016 editions respectively.

All the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus fear.

India's home bilateral ODI series against South Africa has also been rescheduled at a later date. The semi-finals and the final matches of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have also been postponed.

