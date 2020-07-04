'Need Not Be Wary Of Jofra Archer': Shoaib Akhtar Dismisses Younis Khan's Caution To Pak

Shoaib Akhtar and Younis Khan have been good friends ever since their playing days.The latter can also be seen making sporadic appearances on Shoaib's Youtube channel. However, lately, he has had a disagreement with his long time friend. It had so happened that Khan, who has been appointed as the batting coach of the Pakistani team for the upcoming bilateral series against England had said that they need to watch out for young pace sensation Jofra Archer.



Archer had floored Steve Smith and his concussion replacement Marnus Labuchagne during the Ashes 2019. Smith was ruled out of the entire Test match due to concussion whereas, nothing untoward had happened to Labuchagne. However, Akhtar has said that there is no need to be afraid of the Barbadian speedster.

'There is no need to fear Jofra Archer': Shoaib Akhtar

“Younis Khan made a statement that we (Pakistani batsmen) will have to be wary of Jofra Archer. He is very intimidating and hits you. Younis Khan gives statements. He is a good man though,” said Shoaib while interacting on his official Youtube channel.

“There is no need to fear Jofra Archer. Younis Khan said that they will have to play a bit defensively. I don’t know if he has said this or not. He (Younis Khan) should not be giving these statements,” the pace icon added.

Pakistan tour of England 2020

The 1992 World Cup winners will be touring England for a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from July 30 to September 2, 2020. Meanwhile, the PCB also announced that spin legend Mushtaq Ahmed has been named as the bowling coach for the upcoming tour while former captain as well as batting great Younis Khan has been appointed as the batting coach.

All the members of the Pakistani squad have been tested negative for COVID-19. This was officially confirmed by the English & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) earlier this week. The Test team will be led by Azhar Ali while the top-ranked T20I batsman Babar Azam will be captaining the Men In Green in the shortest format.

