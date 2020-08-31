Shoaib Akhtar Slams Babar Azam's Poor Captaincy Techniques In 2nd T20I Against England

Shoaib Akhtar slammed Babar Azam's captaincy tactics after Pakistan lost the second T20I against England at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. Despite having posted a stiff total, the bowlers let them down as the former top-ranked T20I team suffered a bitter defeat in the contest. Even though Babar had played an outstanding knock with the bat in hand, he was looking clueless during the second innings with regards to the decision-making strategies on the field when his bowlers were being taken to the cleaners.

'Looks like a lost cow': Shoaib Akhtar

While speaking on his official Youtube channel, Akhtar went on to say that Babar looks like a lost cow to him and that the Pakistani limited-overs skipper is out there, not knowing what to do. The 'Rawalpindi Express' then mentioned that it is important for the top-ranked T20I batsman to take decisions on his own so that it could help him become a better captain in the coming times.

The pace icon then added that the youngster will need to understand the chances that are coming his way at the moment are not going to happen for the rest of his life and therefore, the batting sensation needs to make the most out of it.

Eng beat Pak by 5 wickets

English skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first. Openers Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman added 72 runs for the opening stand before Zaman was dismissed.

Nonetheless, Babar took matters into his own hands as he anchored the Pakistan innings, and just when it looked like he would take his team to a formidable total, the batting sensation was dismissed by leggie Adil Rashid in the 13th over. The captain's knock included seven boundaries at a strike rate of 127.27.

Post Babar's dismissal, Hafeez made his presence felt and added a 50-run stand with Shoaib Malik for the third-wicket. The2017 ICC Champions Trophy winner made a tremendous impact towards the backend of the innings as he scored a 36-ball 69 that included five boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 191.67. He was eventually dismissed by Tom Banton on the penultimate ball of the first innings as the 2009 T20 World Cup winners posted 195/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, openers Tom Banton and Jonny Bairstow toyed around with the Pakistani bowlers as they added 66 runs for the opening wicket before leggie Shadab Khan accounted them off successive deliveries. However, skipper Morgan and Dawid Malan added 112 runs for the third-wicket stand and even though Morgan was dismissed for a 33-ball 36 and England lost a couple more wickets, Malan anchored the run chase and helped the hosts get over the line by five wickets with five balls to spare.

READ: Ramiz Raja Lashes Out At Pakistan Bowlers For Failing To Defend A Stiff Total Vs England