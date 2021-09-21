Shoaib Akhtar Tells Ramiz Raja 'I'd Have Snapped Cricket Ties With New Zealand & England'

Furious over international teams cancelling the visit of Pakistan, former speedster Shoaib Akhtar on Monday issued a warning to New Zealand and urged Babar Azam's men to defeat the 'Black Caps' in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Pakistan's former speedster Shoaib Akhtar also opined that he would have broken cricketing ties with England and New Zealand had he been PCB chief.

Akhtar also reminded the United Kingdom of Pakistan's role in the evacuation from Afghanistan. After the cancellation of Pakistan vs New Zealand series, the ECB on Monday called off Pakistan vs England series citing security concerns.

Akhtar urges Babar & Co to take their anger out at New Zealand in T20 WC

Reminding the United Kingdom (UK) for taking help from Pakistan in recently concluded evacuation from Afghanistan, Akhtar on his YouTube channel said,

"When they need evacuation to travel from Afghanistan to Pakistan, then they remember Pakistan. PIA was not a safe airline for them but they immediately boarded it when they had to leave Afghanistan."

"England should have at least come to Pakistan to see the arrangement rather than going by what was suggested to them by a company that got a dream that Pakistan is not a safe country. This is tarnishing the image of Pakistan. This is not bearable to any Pakistani," added Akhtar.

"If I was PCB Chairman, I would have told both England and New Zealand that we don't want to play international cricket with them. Time has come now where Pakistan cricket stops looking at the world and starts to raise money, begin asset building. The world will not help you. You are portraying that the army is not good enough?" said Akhtar.

"Now at the T20 World Cup, we have a match against India, and there's a bigger match against New Zealand. We have to take out our anger on the match. The PCB has to first get its selection right, include 3-4 players who should be a part of the team to strengthen the squad. We will take revenge from these guys by not saying anything but by winning the World Cup," Akhtar further stated.

Pakistan is slated to start its T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24. Babar Azam's side will then lock horns with New Zealand on October 26.

(Image: AP/@shoaib100mph/Twitter)