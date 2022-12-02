Shoaib Akhtar Trolls Pakistan Hard After England's Record-breaking Day 1 With Bat

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar took a jibe at the Babar Azam-led side after they conceded a record 506-4 on the opening day of the first Test match against England. This is the highest score put up by a team on Day 1 of a Test match. Akhtar took to his official Twitter handle to post a video, in which he lashed out at the Pakistan team for leaking too many runs on the first day of their ongoing Test match. Akhtar said the England side thrashed Pakistan when their players were not even fully fit, adding "I wonder what they would have done to us had they been fit."

"Kharab tabiyat pay hamara yeh haal kia hai England k players nay. Yeh theek hotay toh kya kertay. (They did this to us when they were not even fully fit. I wonder what they would have done to us had they been fit)," Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

Kharab tabiyat pay hamara yeh haal kia hai England k players nay. Yeh theek hotay toh kya kertay. pic.twitter.com/rr8fUhBgzY — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 1, 2022

Pakistan vs England

As far as the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and England is concerned, the Ben Stokes-led side scored a record 657 runs in the first innings courtesy of centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook. Apart from Duckett, all the centurions for England scored with a strike rate of more than a hundred. Brook finished as the highest run-scorer with 153 off 116 balls. Ben Stokes, Will Jacks, and Ollie Robinson also contributed with scores of 41, 30, and 37.

With the help of the mammoth total, England have now recorded their highest-ever total against Pakistan in a Test match. England's previous highest Test total against Pakistan was 598/9d, which they had recorded in Abu Dhabi in 2015.

For Pakistan, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq both scored a half-century each as the team attempts to respond to England's mountainous total. The ongoing match, which is taking place in Rawalpindi, is the first Test match of the three-match series between Pakistan and England. The second and third Test matches will be played in Multan and Karachi.

