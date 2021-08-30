Shoaib Malik Plays With 'fork' Beneath His Shoes; Netizens Say 'nice Way To Make Spikes'

Pakistan veteran batsman Shoaib Malik left netizens in splits after he was seen batting with a fork stuck beneath his shoes in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021. Malik’s peculiar moment was enjoyed by the fans and photos of that incident were circulated all over social media. Malik was batting for Guyana Amazon Warriors in their CPL match against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Shoaib Malik with a spoon under his shoes in CPL pic.twitter.com/p5hg5A6gUr — Aqeel (@AqeelViews) August 28, 2021

This incident stayed undetected until it was brought to the attention of a social media user. When the images came out following the reverse view from the stump cam, it was recorded by a Twitter user.

Makeshift spikes 💥✅ — Divyansh 🚩 (@DforDvnsh) August 30, 2021

Nice way to make spikes 😂😂 — Aryan Bansal (@TheAryanBansal) August 30, 2021

The social media fraternity reacted to this bizarre moment with funny responses. Malik later removed the fork after being made aware of it. Though his fans were entertained by the incident, Malik however failed to deliver with the bat for his CPL team Guyana Amazon Warriors in their match against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. He was dismissed on 5 runs off 12 deliveries by Dominic Drakes and his side eventually lost the match by eight wickets.

Shoaib Malik’s performance so far in CPL 2021

Shoaib Malik is having a disappointing run in the CPL 2021 as he continuously failed to live up to his expectations with the bat. The Pakistani veteran is among the top T20 players in the world with loads of experience but has struggled to perform in the tournament.

He was expected to shine with the bat for Guyana but returned with poor scores. He managed to score only 2 runs off 12 balls in the opening game against Trinbago Knight Riders before being dismissed by Isuru Udana. Malik then followed that performance with another low score against the Patriots. Shoaib Malik’s CPL team Guyana Amazon Warriors currently stand at the fourth position with just one victory from three games.

They desperately need Malik to get back in form and display his skills. Malik’s overall performance in the CPL has been brilliant as the veteran has managed to score 1686 runs in 58 matches at an average of 37.46. His strike rate has also been decent around 120 and has played the role of anchor impressively.

Image credits: AP