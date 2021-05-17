Shocked Sachin Tendulkar Asked Virat Kohli 'what Are You Doing?' At First Meet: Here's Why

Indian Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar recently recalled his first meeting with skipper Virat Kohli on a YouTube show named 'LegendsWithUnacademy'. Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he was totally unaware of what was going around when 'young' Virat Kohli came to him for the first time and touched his feet. The 'Master Blaster' even told Virat Kohli that such things don't happen and there is no need to touch his feet at all.

"I didn't know what was happening. I asked him 'what are you doing?'. Told him that there was no need for this and such things don't happen. Then he got up and we looked at those guys, they started laughing," Sachin Tendulkar recalled.

In an earlier interview, Virat Kohli had revealed that he was pranked when he was selected in Team India by his senior teammates. As per Virat Kohli, senior teammates Yuvraj Singh, Munaf Patel, and Irfan Pathan had told him that every youngster are supposed to touch Sachin Tendulkar's feet at the start of their career. Therefore, Virat Kohli went to touch Sachin's feet to seek his blessings.

Notably, Virat Kohli is among the top batsman of the world in modern-day cricket. The Delhi-based cricketer made his international debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka and since then there has been no looking back for the 32-year-old. Virat has since then amassed a total of 22,818 international runs in all three formats combined, which includes 115 half-centuries and 70 centuries. In fact, Kohli is one of the batsmen, who is closest to shatter batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of smashing 100 international centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar Reveals He Battled Pre-game Anxiety For Years

In the interview, Sachin Tendulkar further revealed how he battled pre-game anxiety for years in his cricketing career. Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he had felt the 'anxiety before the game' for 10-12 years and that he used to suffer from sleepless nights a day before the game which he later realised was a part of his pre-game preparations. "I felt the anxiety for 10-12 years, had many sleepless nights before a game. Later on I started accepting that it was part of my preparation. Then I made peace with times I was not able to sleep in the night. I would start doing something to keep my mind comfortable." That "something" included shadow batting, watching TV and playing video games in the wee hours of the day. Even making his morning cup of tea helped him prepare for the game," said the 'Master Blaster'.

Sachin Tendulkar Reveals How He Played With Shoaib Akhtar-inflicted Injury

Former legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has revealed how he played international cricket with a broken rib cage for nearly four months before the injury came under the light. While addressing an online session, Tendulkar revealed that he once got hit on his rib cage off Shoaib Akhtar's bowling. 'Master Blaster' recalled the incident as a 'quite painful' experience, adding that he wasn't even able to sleep on his stomach for months and was unable to cough without feeling the pain.

(Image Credits: PTI/AP)