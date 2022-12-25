'Should Get Eyes Checked': Gavaskar Brutally Slams Shakib Over Dismissals Vs India

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar slammed Shakib Al Hasan for the manner in which he was dismissed in both innings of the second India vs Bangladesh Test match. The 73-year-old believes that on both occasions that the Bangladesh skipper was dismissed, he should not have, under any circumstances, attempted to drive the ball.

'Don't mean any disrespect': Gavaskar on Shakib's dismissals

While speaking on Sony Sports' coverage of the second Test match, Sunil Gavaskar asked former Bangladeshi skipper Athar Ali Khan about Shakib Al Hasan's age before stating that the 35-year-old should get his eyes checked. "What is Shakib's age? Maybe he should get his eyes checked. He is a very good batsman, but twice he has got out in that manner," said Gavaskar.

The former Indian captain added, "I don't mean any disrespect, please don't misunderstand me. Those were not driveable balls. Those weren't even slower deliveries, they were proper pacing deliveries." In the first innings, the Bangladesh captain was dismissed after he attempted to play a lofted shot against a pitched-up delivery bowled by Umesh Yadav, with the ball falling straight into the hands of Cheteshwar Pujara at mid-off.

As for the second innings, Shakib was dismissed after he chipped a length delivery bowled by returning Team India pacer Jaydev Unadkat straight into the hands of Shubman Gill at cover. Shakib's performances were extremely disappointing in the second India vs Bangladesh Test match as he only managed to score 16 and 13 runs in the two innings.

Despite Shakib's below-par performances, Bangladesh had an outstanding opportunity to win the second Test and level the series as they had restricted India to 74/7 at one stage. However, a mature partnership between Shreyas Iyer and veteran all-rounder R Ashwin took the game away from the Tigers.

Player of the match Ashwin scored an unbeaten 42 runs in the second innings, while Iyer added 29 runs. The duo together added 71 runs for the eighth wicket to help take India over the line in the second Test match and clean sweep the series 2-0.