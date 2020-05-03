Shreyas Iyer Dives To Catch An Egg, Practices Fielding Indoors With Family's Help; WATCH

The coronavirus enforced lockdown has allowed cricketers to find innovative means to stay fit and hone their skills within the four walls and explosive Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has found his own way to keep his fielding skills intact. The Delhi Capitals skipper shared an indigenous fielding routine from his home which involved a little hand from his family to help Iyer keep up with his fielding skills. Taking to Twitter, Shreyas Iyer shared a video in which he is seen diving to catch an egg, stops chairs like he stops deliveries near the boundary rope and gets smacked on the face while attempting to catch clothes being thrown at him with one-hand.

Shreyas Iyer practices fielding indoors

Iyer now proves to be the Mr Dependable for the Men in Blue. Recently, he had an excellent tour of New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer stats on that tour reads - 153 runs in the five-match T20I series at an average of 51.00. The Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer also was the top-scorer for the Indian team in the three-match ODI series with 217 runs at an impressive average of 72.33.

Furthermore, Iyer’s stint with the franchise has been amazing in the past couple of years. Iyer was promoted as the captain of the Delhi Capitals midseason in 2018 after Gautam Gambhir stepped down as skipper and he has since not looked back. Iyer stamped his authority as a captain as he led Delhi Capitals to the playoffs last year for the first time in seven years.

