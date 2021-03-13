Shreyas Iyer Matches THIS Remarkable Rohit Sharma Record After Fifty Vs England

Shreyas Iyer accounted for more than half of India’s total against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, March 12. However, his valiant efforts with the bat went futile as the visitors gained the 1-0 upper hand in the five-match T20I series. Remarkably, Iyer with his 48-ball 67 has now joined star batsman Rohit Sharma for a unique Indian T20I record.

India vs England T20: Shreyas Iyer scored 67 of India’s 124-7, joins Rohit Sharma

India’s top three batsmen, namely Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and captain Virat Kohli all fell for single-digit scores. After the ‘Men in Blue’ succumbed to 20-3, Shreyas Iyer arrived at the crease and launched a rescue effort with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Iyer slammed 67 runs from 48 balls and his innings comprised of eight boundaries and a six.

Shreyas Iyer has now joined Rohit Sharma to score 50-plus in a T20I innings for India after the top three batsmen failed to reach their double digits. Back in 2010, Sharma clobbered 79 against Australia at Bridgetown after the batting failures of Murali Vijay, Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina. Both Iyer and Sharma are the only two players thus far to achieve this remarkable feat for Indian cricket in T20Is.

India scored 124-7 from 20 overs on the back of Shreyas Iyer’s 67. In response, the visitors overhauled India’s total with four and a half overs to spare. Jason Roy top-scored for England with 49 while his opening partner Jos Buttler smashed 28. Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow played the finishing role to take their side 1-0 up in the series. India’s RCB bound spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar took the only two wickets that fell during England’s run-chase.

England win the first @Paytm #INDvENG T20I by 8 wickets. #TeamIndia will be looking to bounce back & level the series in the 2nd T20I.



Scorecard ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/XYV4KmdfJk pic.twitter.com/THSEAxWoFr — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2021

Shreyas Iyer among Delhi Capitals players for IPL 2021

On January 20, the Delhi Capitals revealed the list of their retentions for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Shreyas Iyer was among the retained cricketers alongside the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and others. On February 18, the franchise enhanced their squad with further additions at the auction. Here is a list of all Delhi Capitals players set to take part in IPL 2021.

Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

Image source: BCCI Twitter